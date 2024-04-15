Kooman & Associates Has $234,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kooman & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $159.28 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

