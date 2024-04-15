Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

