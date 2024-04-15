Root Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 564 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

