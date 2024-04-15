Kooman & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $516.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

