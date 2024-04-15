Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

