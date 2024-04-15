New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

OPCH opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

