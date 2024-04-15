New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.