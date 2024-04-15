Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,760 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.97. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

