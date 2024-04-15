Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.6 %

ZG opened at $43.71 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

