OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.