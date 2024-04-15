Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 7,292 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,338,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

