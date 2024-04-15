Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $840.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

