Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $3.56 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on SYNA
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of SYNA stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.