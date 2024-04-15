Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $505,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after purchasing an additional 685,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $17.66 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.