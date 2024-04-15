Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,496 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old Republic International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.34 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.