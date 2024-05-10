Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GEO opened at $13.62 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

