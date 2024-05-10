Brokers Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

