Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

HWC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

