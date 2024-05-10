Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $20.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $321.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,033. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

