13,496 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

