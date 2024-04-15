3,140 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $182.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.96.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

