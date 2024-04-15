Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,306 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $127.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

