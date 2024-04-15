Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $573,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $101.18 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

