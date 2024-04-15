Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

