William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

