Equities Analysts Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSY. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$179.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$100.03 and a 1-year high of C$192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

