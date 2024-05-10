Cormark Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.
Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
