Cormark Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.