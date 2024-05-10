Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.46) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

ENTA stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

