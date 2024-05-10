Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

