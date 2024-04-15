Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,945 shares of company stock valued at $787,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semrush by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.33 on Monday. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

