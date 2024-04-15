Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $260.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.56 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

