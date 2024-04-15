Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,485 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

