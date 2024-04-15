Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 327 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

