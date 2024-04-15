Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $898.49 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

