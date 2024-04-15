Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

