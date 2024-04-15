Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

