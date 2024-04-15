Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Caribou Biosciences worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

CRBU opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $379.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 296.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.