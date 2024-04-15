Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 82,254 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $47,066.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,644.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,999 shares of company stock worth $2,912,377. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLYA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

