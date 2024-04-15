SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens & Northern worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $262.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. TheStreet cut Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.