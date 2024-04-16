10,098 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,089.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $5,000,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.