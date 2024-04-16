10,098 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,089.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $5,000,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OGN stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.
In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
