NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC lifted its position in AON by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $305.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.18. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

