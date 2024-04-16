Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,933,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,584 shares of company stock worth $82,637,632. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

