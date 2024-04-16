Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $248.89 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

