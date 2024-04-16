4,200 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

