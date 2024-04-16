729 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $431.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.29 and a 200-day moving average of $406.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

