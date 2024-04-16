Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE RELX opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
