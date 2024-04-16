A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

