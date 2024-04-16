Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $186.67

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

