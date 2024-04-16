AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.
AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance
Shares of VOLVF stock opened at C$26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.30. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$30.30.
About AB Volvo (publ)
