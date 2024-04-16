AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of VOLVF stock opened at C$26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.30. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$30.30.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.