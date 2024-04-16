First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect First Community Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

FCBC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $586.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

